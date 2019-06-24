

CTV London





South Bruce OPP officers are investigating the theft of several sheep from Arran-Elderslie.

Investigation revealed that between June 16 and June 21, unknown suspect(s) attended an address on Concession 6 and stole 25 sheep.

On June 22, another three sheep were stolen by unknown suspects.

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone with information in regards to the theft of the sheep.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-396-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.