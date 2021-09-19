South Bruce OPP search for Tara, Ont. man reported missing

South Bruce OPP are looking for 26-year-old Liam Maggs who was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 19. (Courtesy Ontario Provincial Police) South Bruce OPP are looking for 26-year-old Liam Maggs who was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 19. (Courtesy Ontario Provincial Police)

