South Bruce OPP search for Tara, Ont. man reported missing

South Bruce OPP are looking to verify the well-being of a 26-year-old resident who was reported missing Saturday.

Police say Liam Maggs, 26, of Tara was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Maggs is described as 6’2”, about 200 lbs. with brown buzz cut hair and a brown beard. He has blue eyes, and a “Bess” tattoo on his left arm. Maggs was last seen wearing tan coloured cargo shorts and drives a GMC Sierra license # BL40095

Police say Maggs is very comfortable and very knowledgeable outdoors, and officers would like to speak with him to ensure he is okay.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca.