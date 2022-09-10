South Bruce OPP are investigating a fatal collision, Friday

Friday evening, OPP were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 21 in Kincardine Township.

The bicyclist involved in the collision with a pick-up truck was pronounced deceased after being taken to a local hospital.

Highway 21 had been closed between Concession 7 and Concession 9 to protect emergency responders.

As the investigation is in its early stages, OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them.