Son of controversial Aylmer pastor found guilty

The son of controversial Aylmer Pastor Henry Hildebrandt and another man have been found guilty of obstruction.

The charges stem from an incident at the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. in December 2020 after a police officer was surrounded and yelled at as he served a summons under the Re-opening Ontario Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video, someone can be heard yelling, “Don’t let him leave.”

In a St. Thomas, Ont. court Thursday, Herbert Hildebrandt, 38, and Andre Beauchamp, 34, of North York, Ont. were both found guilty of obstructing a peace officer.

The pair received an absolute discharge and were ordered to pay a $100 victim surcharge.