LONDON, ONT. -- Starting later this week, St. Thomas police officers will be equipped with body cameras as part of a pilot project.

Twelve cameras will be used starting Oct. 1.

Six cameras will be used during a shift while the other six are having the data downloaded and recharged.

This means not every cop on the street will be equipped with a camera and not every interaction with the public will be recorded.

“Body worn cameras will undoubtedly assist with improving the high-quality public service expected of police officers and enhance police accountability while at the same time increasing public trust. We have come so far in developing and strengthening relationships with our community, and in my opinion, body worn cameras will only boost our ability to improve the overall well-being of St. Thomas,” says Chief Chris Herridge in a news release.

The pilot project is in conjunction with Axon Public Safety Canada, Inc. and will run for 120 days until January.