LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police charged a male with a number offences following a weapons incident Saturday night.

Police say it started around 10:30 p.m. when a motorist who was travelling along Woodworth Avenue had their vehicle damaged by someone standing in the middle of the street.

As the motorist approached the male, police say the suspect threw an object at the vehicle causing damage to the hood.

Police were called while the man was holding a knife approaching another vehicle.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

He is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, drug possession, possession of counterfeit money, and breach of release order.

He was held in custody.