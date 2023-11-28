LONDON
London

Snow squall watches and warnings in effect

London-Middlesex is under a snow squall watch while Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant are under a snow squall warning.

Regions under a warning could see anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of accumulation with intense snowfall rates exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.

Very poor visibility could also be a factor on the roads with heavy and blowing snow.

Snow squalls are expected to weaken Tuesday night but high winds could continue.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Flurries. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Local blowing snow late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening then partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy in the morning with flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon

Thursday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

