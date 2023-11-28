LONDON
London

Snow squall warning lifted in London, remains in effect for parts of midwestern Ontario

A snow squall warning has ended for London-Middlesex and Oxford-Brant, but remains in effect for Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth.

Regions under the warning could see anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of accumulation with intense snowfall rates exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.

Very poor visibility could also be a factor on the roads with heavy and blowing snow.

Snow squalls are expected to continue to weaken Tuesday night but high winds could continue.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday night: Flurries and local snow squalls ending early Tuesday evening then partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow early Tuesday evening. Local amount 5 cm except 15 cm over northern sections. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 14.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Flurries beginning in the morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday: Sunny. High 6.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.

 

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News