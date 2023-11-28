Snow squall warning lifted in London, remains in effect for parts of midwestern Ontario

A snow squall warning has ended for London-Middlesex and Oxford-Brant, but remains in effect for Grey-Bruce, and Huron-Perth.

Regions under the warning could see anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of accumulation with intense snowfall rates exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.

Very poor visibility could also be a factor on the roads with heavy and blowing snow.

Snow squalls are expected to continue to weaken Tuesday night but high winds could continue.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday night: Flurries and local snow squalls ending early Tuesday evening then partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow early Tuesday evening. Local amount 5 cm except 15 cm over northern sections. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 14.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Flurries beginning in the morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday: Sunny. High 6.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6.