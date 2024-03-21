LONDON
London

    • Snow continues to fall in Midwestern Ontario

    Snow falling in Blyth, Ont. on March 21, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Snow falling in Blyth, Ont. on March 21, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    After being spoiled by spring-like conditions earlier this month, March is proving to be more unpredictable this week.

    Snow squalls brought as much as 15 centimetres of snow to parts of Midwestern Ontario Thursday.

    Some school buses were cancelled in Bruce and Grey Counties.

    Wednesday afternoon, school buses to take children home were cancelled for many schools in Bruce and Grey, forcing parents to come and pick up their children at school.

    More snow is expected on Friday and Friday night.

    Forecasters suggest as much as 20 centimetres of snow could fall.

