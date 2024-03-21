Say it ain’t snow: Special weather statement in effect for the Forest City
Keep your winter coats and snow shovels at the ready, as significant snowfall is possible across the region throughout the day Friday.
According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement is currently in effect for much of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin County and Oxford-Brant.
Although exact amounts are not yet known, hazards include 5 to 10 cm of snow, with locally higher amounts possible, and reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow. In addition, higher amounts of snowfall are possible near Lake Ontario, while areas near Lake Erie are at the risk of freezing rain Friday evening.
The timing of the weather event is expected to begin Friday morning with light snowfall, with it intensifying late in the afternoon or evening. The snow should taper off late Friday night.
“The snow may have a significant impact on the evening commute in more urban areas,” Environment Canada warns.
Winter weather travel advisories and snowfall warnings may be issued for some areas as the event draws nearer.
London’s upcoming forecast
Thursday night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low – 10 C. Wind chill – 7 this evening and – 15 overnight.
Friday: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High – 1 C. Wind chill – 14 in the morning and – 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Friday night: Snow ending near midnight then cloudy. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low – 4 C. Wind chill near – 8.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 3 C.
Sunday: Sunny. High 5 C.
Monday: Sunny. High 14 C.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 10 C.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 4 C.
