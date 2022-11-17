Snow continues, a few bus cancellations and delays
With several weather notices in effect, there are a few bus cancellations and delays in the region.
According to the Bus Planner website, two routes are cancelled for Goderich Public School and one route for Brookside. In Wingham, one route is cancelled for all of the secondary schools and Listowel Eastdale is reporting a 15 minute delay for its buses.
Environment Canada has posted snow squall watches for Grey-Bruce and a snow squall warning for Huron-Perth.
A weather advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex warning of slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities in snow.
The flurries are expected to taper later Thursday morning and drivers are being advised to adjust to changing road conditions.
Bus cancellations and delays for Nov. 17, 2022. (Source: BusPlanner)(Source: BusPlanner)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
These 25 smaller cities were named the best in Canada
If you’re tired of living in big and crowded cities and want to move to a new place, a new list might help you decide where to go.
Pilot in Ontario plane crash that killed 2 B.C. fugitives was not qualified, TSB says
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Northern Ontario in April -- killing everyone aboard, including two men wanted for murder in B.C. -- was not qualified to fly in the conditions present that night, according to the Transportation Safety Board.
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October. The product with the highest month-over-month price increase in October? Margarine.
Republicans win slim U.S. Congress majority over Democrats
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.
Jay Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition
Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday.
Can a tiger catch COVID-19? Database of susceptible animals grows
Numerous cases of coronavirus infections in cats, dogs, and other animals have surfaced since the pandemic's beginning, but a new worldwide database offers more insight than ever before.
Kitchener
St. Mary’s Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits excess ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
Owners plead for safe return of missing festive gnome from Kitchener
The Grinch appears to have paid a visit to Kitchener’s Belmont Village.
Windsor
Windsor police release vehicle images as family pleads for missing girl to come home
Windsor police say the dark-coloured Nissan Rougue seen in newly released images might be related to the disappearance of 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan.
Windsor-Essex parents and school boards start planning for potential strike action
Annie Yaccoub-Dahma is frustrated by the thought of school being closed next week.
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Barrie
Alex Nuttall officially sworn in as Barrie's new mayor
It was the dawn of a new era in municipal politics in Barrie Wednesday night as the city's first new mayor in over a decade was sworn in.
Restaurant owner forced to close amid rising costs, staffing shortages
The owner of a popular restaurant in Washago is throwing in the towel and walking away from what once brought him a sense of pride amid rising costs.
-
Northern Ontario
Sault business owners confront intruder after sleeping at work to try and stop break-ins
A Sault Ste. Marie business is growing frustrated after repeated break-ins at their store.
Heightened awareness around spiked drinks in Sudbury as Holidays near
As the Holiday season approaches, health officials in Sudbury are reminding the public to watch their drinks when they are out enjoying the season.
Ottawa
The plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE begins strike action on Monday
Thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will shift to online learning next week if education workers hit the picket lines.
Sutcliffe vowing not to use expanded 'strong mayor' powers
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he will not use the expanded 'strong mayor' powers announced Wednesday by the Ontario government that would allow some votes to pass with more than one-third support.
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Toronto
This is what's happening with schools if Ontario education workers strike again
For the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province set to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.
A 12-year-old says she does 'not feel safe' at Toronto school after physical violence threats
Khadijah Roy would normally be in school on a Wednesday but is instead at her mom's work.
Toronto man says Canada Post suspended mail to his house over a garbage bin dispute
A Toronto man says mail to his home has been halted because a garbage bin that is a foot below his mailbox is purportedly impeding the Canada Post mail carrier.
Montreal
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police set up command post for Montreal teen missing for nearly a month
Montreal police set up a command post Wednesday in the hopes of getting leads in the search for 17-year-old Feng Tian who went missing nearly a month ago.
Atlantic
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
N.B. RCMP warns of poor road conditions as snowfall warnings remain in effect
The New Brunswick RCMP is warning motorists of deteriorating road conditions as snow falls across much of the province.
Nova Scotians play waiting game trying to access walk-in clinics
Walk-in clinics are getting harder to find in Nova Scotia, especially in urban centers.
Winnipeg
Family questions response to 911 call made by Winnipeg man who later died by suicide
A Winnipeg man who died by suicide earlier this month called 911 hours earlier, leaving his family questioning whether the system is equipped to triage calls from people in a mental health crisis to connect them with the appropriate care.
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
Advocates share excitement over provincial promise to better investigate teacher misconduct
Child protection advocates say it is long overdue but they are thrilled about a promise to better investigate teacher misconduct in Manitoba schools.
Calgary
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
Premier orders deputy ministers to review Sean Chu investigation, determine further action
Premier Danielle Smith has tasked a pair of deputy ministers to review a report from the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) that admitted errors were made during a 1997 investigation into allegations of sexual assault against now-councillor Sean Chu.
Edmonton
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations remain above 1,000 for eighth week
Alberta now has 1,141 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Vancouver
A billion-dollar fix: The cost of repairing B.C. highways after the 2021 floods
Permanent repairs to B.C.'s highways after last November's disastrous floods are expected to cost $1 billion.
