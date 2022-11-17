Snow continues, a few bus cancellations and delays

With several weather notices in effect, there are a few bus cancellations and delays in the region.

According to the Bus Planner website, two routes are cancelled for Goderich Public School and one route for Brookside. In Wingham, one route is cancelled for all of the secondary schools and Listowel Eastdale is reporting a 15 minute delay for its buses.

Environment Canada has posted snow squall watches for Grey-Bruce and a snow squall warning for Huron-Perth.

A weather advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex warning of slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities in snow.

The flurries are expected to taper later Thursday morning and drivers are being advised to adjust to changing road conditions.

Bus cancellations and delays for Nov. 17, 2022. (Source: BusPlanner) (Source: BusPlanner)