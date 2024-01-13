LONDON
London

    • Snow blankets midwestern Ontario, weather advisories, watches, warnings in effect

    Environment Canada has issued several watches, warning, and advisories for midwestern Ontario on Jan. 13, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada)
    Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Grey Bruce.

    Periods of snow, at times heavy, can be expected Saturday. This in combination with the rain Friday night and falling temperatures Saturday will likely result in icy conditions on roads and walkways.

    Around London-Middlesex, snowfall accumulations of about 5 cm are expected.

    A snow squall watch has also been issued for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce. Locally heavy snowfall in these counties with total accumulations of 20 to 40 cm is expected by Monday evening.

    Lake effect snow squalls will continue through at least Monday, and likely into Tuesday as strong westerly winds bring much cooler air to the region.

    Also, a wind warning is in effect for Elgin County. Residents can expect wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h into Saturday evening.

    Exposed areas near Lake Erie will see the strongest wind gusts up to 110 km/h while gusts inland are expected to be in the 80 to 90 km/h range.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast for the London, Ont. region:

    Saturday: Periods of rain changing to periods of light snow this morning. Local blowing snow this morning. Wind southwest 60 km/h gusting to 80 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 2 this morning then steady. Wind chill minus 13 this afternoon.

    Saturday night: Flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 16.

    Sunday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 19.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 12.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 9.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 11.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

    Friday: Snow. High minus 7.

    Storm surge and extreme snowfall hit Canada

    Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.

