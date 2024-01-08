LONDON
London

    • Small road closure in downtown London Tuesday

    A section of Talbot Street will be closed on Jan. 9, 2023. (Source: City of London/X) A section of Talbot Street will be closed on Jan. 9, 2023. (Source: City of London/X)

    A downtown London, Ont. road closure may cause some delays for motorists Tuesday.

    Talbot Street will be closed from Dufferin Avenue to Fullarton Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

    The City said this is due to private repair work on an elevator at 500 Talbot St.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News