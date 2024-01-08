Small road closure in downtown London Tuesday
A downtown London, Ont. road closure may cause some delays for motorists Tuesday.
Talbot Street will be closed from Dufferin Avenue to Fullarton Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The City said this is due to private repair work on an elevator at 500 Talbot St.
