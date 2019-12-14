Small earthquake near Wiarton confirmed
Published Saturday, December 14, 2019 11:44AM EST
Natural Resources Canada say a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was measured near Wiarton, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Map Source: Natural Resources Canada)
LONDON, ONT. -- Natural Resources Canada has posted information about a small earthquake measured near Wiarton.
The 2.1-magnitue earthquake struck Friday afternoon.
The department says the epicentre of the quake was about 14 kilometres north of Wiarton.
Natural Resources hopes anyone who felt the quake will contact them here.