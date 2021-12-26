Small crowds, few line-ups in London, Ont. boxing day amid surge in COVID-19 cases

London, Ont. -

The biggest shopping day of the year was quieter than usual in the London area on Sunday, as the pandemic has pushed more people to stay home.

At the Best Buy location on Wellington Road, one shopper told CTV News she was expecting more traffic and long line-ups.

“We actually parked at White Oaks Mall, I just thought it would be easier to walk to best buy and browse here first before we went to the mall after, and surprisingly there were plenty of parking spots,” she said.

With limited capacity affecting the number of people allowed in stores in Ontario, some expected to have to wait outside Sunday morning.

But many shoppers in the area found themselves without the crowds and congestion.

“I came to buy a webcam actually, and with the bigger variant out there now it’s just better to stay home and have a webcam night,” said another shopper.

While others are choosing to stay at home and shop online instead.

“People have gotten used to shopping online, they like shopping online, it’s safer,” said retail expert Bruce Winder.

Boxing Day shoppers at the Best Buy on Wellington Road in London, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Jennifer Basa/CTV London)

According to Winder, the increase in cases from the omicron variant may play a role in the turn-out retailers see this week.

“If there’s ever a Boxing Day to stay home and buy online, this is it,” he said.

In addition to global supply chain issues which has led to shipping delays for some.

“The big companies are going to do pretty well this season because they had inventory,” Winder said.

“The small, medium-sized companies are going to have a bit of a harder time because they don’t have that flexibility and nimbleness in their supply chain.”

As the pandemic has caused many uncertainties, Winder says it’s difficult to predict what next year will look like, as consumers are shopping online now more than ever.

“When this is all over some people will go back to shopping in-store because people like shopping in stores but a lot of it is going to go back to e-commerce,” he said.