

CTV London





About 13 per cent of employers in London and region expect to be hiring in the final quarter of 2018.

That’s according to a ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

Three per cent of employers say they’ll be cutting back.

Some 80 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels.

Manpower Canada said demand for talent is heating up as unemployment is at a 40-year low.

Skilled trades and bilingual candidates are especially in demand.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, London’s fourth quarter Net Employment Outlook of 11 per cent is a six percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Tara Benson of Manpower’s London office.

“It is also on par with the Outlook reported during the same time last year.”