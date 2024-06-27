Skies clear for a sunny afternoon in the region
A little bit of cloud cover will start off Thursday but the region will break into sunshine by early afternoon.
"Cool and comfortable first thing in the morning, and dry conditions, low humidity, clearing by the afternoon and 22 C with northwest winds bringing in a fresh breeze," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
In midwestern Ontario, there will be a little bit of cloud cover with a slight risk for a spotty shower, "But by Thursday evening, the region will be clear and beautiful, setting the stage for a gorgeous Friday and a fantastic kick-off to the holiday weekend," added Atchison.
Normal highs for this time of year are around 26 C and the low around 15 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low 10.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 23.
Monday: Sunny. High 24.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
More victims come forward in Ottawa rental scam
More people in Ottawa have come forward who say they've fallen victim to a real estate scam, with scammers posing as real estate agents trying to rent real properties.
Biden, Trump square off for a podium rematch, signalling start of presidential battle
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
Bill Cobbs, 'Air Bud' and 'The Sopranos' actor, dies at 90
Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, has died. He was 90.
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
Funeral service set for 12-year-old Houston girl whose body was found in a creek
A 12-year-old Houston girl who was killed after she disappeared during a walk to a convenience store earlier this month was set to be remembered at a funeral service and a celebration of her life on Thursday.
Ship attacked in Red Sea in latest maritime assault likely carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels
A ship traveling through the Red Sea on Thursday reported being hit in an attack likely carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels, authorities said, the latest in the campaign targeting shipping over the Israel-Hamas war.
North Korea says it tested a new multiwarhead missile. South Korea says it's covering up a failure
North Korea said Thursday it had successfully tested a multiwarhead missile in the first known launch of a developmental weapon coveted by leader Kim Jong Un to overwhelm U.S. and South Korean missile defences. South Korea quickly dismissed the claim as deception to cover up a failed launch.
List of threatened species grows by 1,000, but conservation efforts bring hope for some animals
Over 45,000 species are now threatened with extinction — 1,000 more than last year — according to an international conservation organization that blames pressures from climate change, invasive species and human activity such as illicit trade and infrastructural expansion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.