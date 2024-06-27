LONDON
London

    • Skies clear for a sunny afternoon in the region

    A little bit of cloud cover will start off Thursday but the region will break into sunshine by early afternoon.

    "Cool and comfortable first thing in the morning, and dry conditions, low humidity, clearing by the afternoon and 22 C with northwest winds bringing in a fresh breeze," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

    In midwestern Ontario, there will be a little bit of cloud cover with a slight risk for a spotty shower, "But by Thursday evening, the region will be clear and beautiful, setting the stage for a gorgeous Friday and a fantastic kick-off to the holiday weekend," added Atchison.

    Normal highs for this time of year are around 26 C and the low around 15 C.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Thursday: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

    Thursday Night: Clear. Low 10.

    Friday: Mainly sunny. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 23.

    Monday: Sunny. High 24.

