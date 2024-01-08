SIU seeking witnesses after LPS cruiser, cyclist collide in central London, Ont.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing to the public for witnesses after a police cruiser struck and seriously injured a pedestrian one month ago in central London.

According to the SIU, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2023, a London police officer was driving a police cruiser southbound on William Street. As the officer attempted to turn eastbound onto York Street, the cruiser “became involved in a collision with a cyclist.”

The 54-year-old male cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

He was treated for his injuries and later released from hospital.

As a result of the collision, the SIU is investigating and is appealing to the public for witnesses.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone who has information on the crash, including photos or video, is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or online via the SIU’s website.