LONDON, ONT. -- The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has is invoked its mandate after a serious three-vehicle crash near Aylmer Thursday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a pick-up truck identified in an impaired driving complaint was involved in a crash with a transport truck and a car on Imperial Road at Ron McNeil Line.

The driver and lone occupant of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the car suffered serious injuries, while the driver of the transport truck was not hurt.

OPP continue to investigate.

The SIU investigates any interaction involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.