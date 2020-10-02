MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now involved after a man was injured while being arrested by London police.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in the city's south end.

According to police, a man known to them was seen speaking with a specific female, which violated his court-imposed conditions.

During the course of his arrest, the 23-year-old man was injured.

Police also seized 26 grams of cocaine valued at $2,600, a loaded .40 calibre handgun and $11,600 in cash.

The man is now facing numerous firearms charges, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with undertaking and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

As a result of the man's injury, the SIU has invoked its mandate.