SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries following incident on Highbury Avenue

SIU investigation on Highbury Avenue in London, Ont. on Aug. 17, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London) SIU investigation on Highbury Avenue in London, Ont. on Aug. 17, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver