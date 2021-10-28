SIU investigating after fatal police-involved shooting in London, Ont.

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into an incident in which a man was fatally shot by a police officer in London, Ont.

The incident reportedly happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday when police were called for a break and enter at St. George and Mill streets, just west of Richmond Row.

According to the SIU, a suspect was spotted in an alley on Richmond Street.

London police say two officers were involved in the interaction that followed, during which a police firearm was discharged.

An investigator dusts for prints as Ontario's Special Investigations Unit looks into a fatal police shooting in London, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly before 4:30 a.m. A post mortem is scheduled for Friday.

One officer was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Anyone with information or who may have video evidence is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or upload the video here.

London police Chief Steve Williams issued a statement Thursday morning, saying while they are trying to remain transparent, the SIU investigation prevents further discussion of the matter.

"Critical incidents such as this impact individuals, and the community, in a multitude of ways. We are actively supporting our members with a variety of resources."

He added, "On behalf of the women and men of the London Police Service, I wish to extend my sympathies to the loved ones of the deceased. We ask for your patience as the investigation unfolds."