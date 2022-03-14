SIU investigates use of less-lethal firearm at London apartment
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident where a London police officer shot a 23-year-old man with a less-lethal firearm after responding to a disturbance at an apartment.
According to the SIU, initial information suggests officers were called to the apartment in the area of Balfour Place and Trafalgar Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
Police found two people with serious injuries and a man armed with two knives.
Police say there was an interaction leading to the officer to shoot the man with a less-lethal firearm. A taser was also discharged at the man.
The man and the two injured individuals were taken to the hospital.
The SIU says the armed man sustained serious injuries, but not as a result of police-involvement. The SIU’s mandate was invoked because an officer discharged a less-lethal firearm, which is classified as a firearm under the Special Investigations Act.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created 'nothing short of a nightmare' for civilians.
Unifor launches probe into allegations Jerry Dias broke union's constitution
A day after Unifor president Jerry Dias announced his sudden retirement, the union revealed it has been investigating the now former president since late January.
Lviv reopens Second World War bunker in city park
With missile strikes still threatening the western Ukraine city of Lviv, a decades-old military bunker has found a renewed purpose for local Ukrainians.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Why we should expect to see major occasions without the Queen
As the Queen herself faces her 96th birthday in April, it is increasingly clear she may almost completely withdraw from public or ceremonial events, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Zelensky latest in long list of world leaders to address Parliament, third Ukrainian president
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Parliament on Tuesday, he will be the third Ukrainian president to do so, joining a long list of world leaders and dignitaries to give a joint address to Canadian parliamentarians.
Police seek to oust squatters from Russian oligarch's London mansion
Police on Monday moved in to evict squatters who had occupied a London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Federal minimum wage rising to $15.55 per hour in April
Employment and Social Development Canada has announced that the federal minimum wage will increase from $15 to $15.55 per hour on April 1, 2022.
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
Decorated Canadian veteran sentenced in death of former common-law partner
A mother of three and decorated Canadian veteran of the war in Afghanistan has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for the death of her former common-law partner.
Kitchener
-
Mayor hopes for ‘closure’ as search for missing Mitchell girl enters second week
The community of Mitchell is rallying around searchers and the family of a 10-year-old girl who went missing more than a week ago in Whirl Creek.
-
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police have released few details about the death but say it is not considered suspicious.
-
Strike looms for 24 Ontario colleges after union delivers ultimatum
A union representing thousands of faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges has delivered an ultimatum to their employer, suggesting that they are prepared to walk off the job on Friday unless there is an agreement to end the labour dispute through arbitration.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports 142 new high-risk COVID cases since Friday, no additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 142 new high-risk cases and 25 hospitalizations on Monday.
-
Windsor taxi driver suffers injuries after suspect smashes cab window
A Windsor taxi driver was taken to the hospital with potentially life-altering injuries following an aggravated assault incident Saturday night, police are investigating.
-
Stolen pickup truck crashes into LaSalle police cruiser, officer injured
A LaSalle police officer suffered a head laceration and mild concussion after a stolen pickup truck collided head-on with his cruiser early Monday morning.
Barrie
-
Long-term care residents enjoy visits with loved ones as restrictions lift
Effective Monday, visitors under five years of age are allowed to visit loved ones in long-term care homes once again.
-
Rescue Mission: Ont. woman makes dangerous trip to help refugees
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its third week, with millions of Ukrainians fleeing their homeland for safety amid bomb blasts and devastating destruction, but that hasn't stopped two women from heading toward the turmoil to offer refuge.
-
Good Samaritan helps rescue alleged assault victim
The South Simcoe Police Service offered its thanks to a Good Samaritan who "came to the aid of a woman who was fleeing a domestic assault in Innisfil."
Northern Ontario
-
Union representing college faculty across Ontario sets March 18 strike deadline
In an email to members Monday, the union representing college faculty in Ontario announced a March 18 strike deadline after three months of talks failed to produce an agreement.
-
As tensions with Russian rise, NORAD conducts air, missile defence operation
With war raging in Ukraine, the North American Aerospace Defense Command -- better known as NORAD -- will conduct exercises in the far north until March 17.
-
Fire causes extensive damage to popular Chi-Cheeman ferry
A traditional sign of summer on Manitoulin Island has been badly damaged after fire broke out on the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Debating masks one week before mandates end in Ontario schools
Mask mandates are set to lift in Ontario in one week, but there is debate as to whether the move is too soon, especially in schools, where students will return from March Break without a face covering.
-
First day of March Break family fun in Ottawa
For thousands of kids in the Ottawa area, March Break might just be their favourite week of the school year. And with lots of options for families, there's something for everyone.
-
Ottawa firefighters free 'Big Momma' the turtle from aquarium ornament
Ottawa firefighters were called to a local animal hospital on Saturday to lend their expertise to the extrication effort of a turtle named 'Big Momma' who had become trapped in a decorative log.
Toronto
-
Strike looms for 24 Ontario colleges after union delivers ultimatum
A union representing thousands of faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges has delivered an ultimatum to their employer, suggesting that they are prepared to walk off the job on Friday unless there is an agreement to end the labour dispute through arbitration.
-
Ontario could see warmest St. Patrick's Day in more than 10 years
Temperatures in Ontario are expected skyrocket this week with the first blast of warm weather forecast for St. Patrick's Day.
-
Two suspects from Montreal in custody after allegedly kidnapping man at knifepoint in Toronto
Police say two suspects from Montreal are in custody after a man was kidnapped at knifepoint in Toronto at the end of January.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron to retire early
Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron is announcing his retirement ahead of schedule, a source has confirmed to CTV News.
-
Quebec dad spearheads 'immunoclip' face mask campaign to honour late daughter
'I made her a promise to go as far as I can with this little 'i'. This little letter can give quality of life for those people like Emilie around the world,' said Louis Sansfacon.
-
'Tears of joy' as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct an 11-year-old girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
-
'Never say never': N.B.’s chief medical officer not promising the end of COVID-19 restrictions forever
For New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Monday’s removal of the mandatory order won’t change much.
Winnipeg
-
'This is a first for us': Winnipeg car-sharing service hit by gas theft
A car-sharing business in Winnipeg says it too has had fuel stolen from one of its fleet vehicles in what police say is a potentially deadly method of gas theft.
-
Manitoba man charged with historic sexual assaults dating back to 1980s
Winnipeg police have one man in custody in connection to three sexual assaults on children dating back to the 1980s.
-
Russia's war with Ukraine expected to drive up food prices here at home and abroad
Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine is driving up the price of wheat and could impact what you pay at the store.
Calgary
-
Woman killed after boulder fell on her Jeep on B.C. highway remembered as 'exceptional human being'
A woman who died after a boulder fell on her Jeep while she was travelling on a B.C. highway is being remembered in an obituary as an "exceptional human being, respected and loved by everyone she knew.”
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths
Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.
-
Calgary police chief addresses use of force at weekend protest
Chief Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service says the actions officers took against community members during Saturday's rally in the Beltline was done in an effort to preserve public safety during a 'very complex' situation where tensions were high.
Edmonton
-
Convicted Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah shot dead Sunday
Disreputable landlord Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday outside his Edmonton home.
-
Edmonton explores turning River Valley into national urban park
The federal government is working with the City of Edmonton and Indigenous communities to incorporate the River Valley into Parks Canada’s National Urban Parks Program.
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths
Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. boosting minimum wage to $15.65 an hour, labour minister says
Minimum wage workers across B.C. will soon see a pay boost of 45 cents more per hour, according to the province’s labour minister.
-
Weekend COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 14 deaths, small drop in hospital numbers
Another 14 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend in British Columbia, the Ministry of Health announced Monday.
-
Video shows suspect in bear spray attack on Vancouver bus driver
Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a recent unprovoked attack on a bus driver in East Vancouver.