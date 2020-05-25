LONDON, ONT. -- The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined that charges are not warranted following the arrest of a suspect that resulted in a police dog bite in St. Thomas last year.

On Nov. 23, 2019, the suspect who was wanted on a warrant, fled from police on foot.

A police dog was released and bit him on the arm.

During the arrest, the suspect failed to comply with officers and tucked his arms under his torso.

An officer delivered two open-handed strikes to the man's head and a knee strike to the torso to allow a second officer to grab his arms and handcuff him.

The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of the dog bite and several facial fractures.

In a review of the case, SIU director Joseph Martino ruled there are no grounds to believe that either of the arresting officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injuries.