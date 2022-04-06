SIU clears St. Thomas, Ont. police after man suffers multi-drug overdose while in custody
The director of the province's police watchdog has cleared a St. Thomas, Ont. officer of any wrongdoing after a man suffered a drug overdose and was hospitalized last year.
According to the Special Investigations Unit, on Dec. 9, 2021, the suspect was located in a church parking lot after he was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs.
The report states the man consumed between five and 20 grams of cocaine before officers spoke to him.
The man was arrested and while in custody was rushed to a hospital after he suffered seizures from a multi-drug overdose. He was placed in a medically-induced coma.
On Wednesday, director of the SIU, Joseph Martino said there are no reasonable grounds anyone involved "transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law."
"There is no indication in the evidence of any want of care on the part of the officers who dealt with the Complainant..." stated Martino in his report.
The SIU is an arm's-length civilian agency that examines police-involved shootings, serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving officers.
