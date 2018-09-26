

CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a London police officer in any wrongdoing following a man's death last month.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 22, a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend was overdosing in their home in the Huron and Adelaide area.

The girlfriend informed the first officer on scene that she had given the man two doses of naloxone.

The officer then administered another dose to the man, with consent of EMS.

They managed to regain a pulse but was declared brain dead a few days later in hospital. A post-mortem was conducted three days later.

“The officer’s actions did not contribute to the man’s death in any way. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident," said SIU Director Tony Loparco.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.