SIU called in to investigate Adelaide Street crash

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called into investigate the serious crash that happened on Adelaide Street in London on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a robbery in progress call around 8:15 p.m. at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Kipps Lane.

Police say suspects fled the store but a description of the people and a vehicle was given to officers.

The vehicle was found in the area of Adelaide Street North and Victoria Street and a traffic stop was attempted.

The suspect vehicle fled from police and collided with two other vehicles.

A passenger in an uninvolved citizen vehicle and one of the suspects sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both people were transported to hospital and an additional passenger and two other suspects suffered minor injuries.

Three male youths were arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

A nearby resident told CTV News London on Monday that she heard a "bang" just as she was heading out to walk her dog.

When she looked, she said she saw one vehicle against a pole and another on the property of the Synagogue.

London police say the Special Investigations Unit was notified and has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine