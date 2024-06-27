SIU called in after robbery suspect tracked down by LPS K9

LONDON
London

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)
    The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a man was hurt following a robbery.

    Police were called to a Wellington Road south business Monday afternoon after the suspect fled in a vehicle.

    He was tracked down by the K9 unit and received serious but non life threatening injuries from the dog.

    The 34-year-old suspect has been charged with armed robbery and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle — he has been released from hospital. 

