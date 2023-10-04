Sister of homicide victim wants new resources to help Indigenous women
The sister of a homicide victim is calling for more resources to help Indigenous women, trans individuals, and two-spirited people.
Meggie Cywink spoke with CTV News on Wednesday, the National Day of Action from Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls.
Her sister, Sonia Cywink, was last seen alive on Aug. 26, 1994, at the corner of Dundas and Lyle Streets in London, Ont.
Her body was found in Southwold Township four days later.
Sonia was 24 weeks pregnant at the time.
Despite repeated family and police campaigns, her homicide remains unsolved.
“We’re still out there looking for leads, looking for people to come forward,” shared Cywink.
As the National Day of Action is marked, Cywink said better resources are needed to protect Indigenous people at risk.
She is calling on political leaders to act, “It’s not just the politicians that sit in parliament or Toronto. I think it’s right in our communities that we need that support from our chiefs, councils, and communities."
Meggie Cywink is seen in an online interview with CTV News London on Oct. 4, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Oneida of the Thames Chief Todd Cornelius recognizes the need.
“The significance of murdered and missing Indigenous women is still happening to this day. As I do have my own daughter, I couldn’t imagine the pain. We should be grieving regularly for our murdered and missing Indigenous women,” Cornelius told CTV News.
But grief isn’t the same as closure, Cywink contends.
To bring closure to the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, she said the public will need to step up.
“Somebody knows something,” she said.
And, in the case of her late sister Sonia, she is hopeful just one person - who might have been holding a secret for decades - will finally step forward.
To encourage it, she’s pleading for empathy.
“Would they want to be kept in the dark for 30 years, if it was their loved one who was murdered and gone missing?” Cywink questioned.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One in 14 Canadians left hospitals without receiving care due to long wait times in 2022
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Liberal MP sides with Conservatives on failed motion to 'repeal all carbon taxes'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's latest unsuccessful attempt to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeal his carbon pricing system has secured the support of one Liberal MP.
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Food inflation has nearly half of Canadians prioritizing cost over nutrition: survey
Under pressure from high food prices, a new survey shows almost half of Canadians are prioritizing the cost of their groceries instead of nutrition.
Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
Supporters of U.S. aid to Ukraine are watching the turmoil in the House with growing alarm
A path for additional U.S. aid to Ukraine appears increasingly fraught after the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with many House Republicans opposing help for the war-torn country as they search for a new leader.
Kinew pledges to search landfill for remains of First Nations women, but says federal role wasn't part of conversation with PM
Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew insists he will keep a commitment to search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two First Nations women who are suspected to have been victims of an alleged serial killer.
Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake
In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.
Kitchener
-
Paris, Ont. family says vehicle stolen using key fob copying technology
A family in Paris, Ont. is without a vehicle after they woke up Tuesday morning to find it was no longer parked in the driveway.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
-
Park users question continued closure of Roos Island
More than five months after the City of Kitchener shut down access to Roos Island in Victoria Park, the area remains closed to the public – and some park users are frustrated.
Windsor
-
'I am a white nationalist': accused in fatal truck attack in London penned his own manifesto
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
-
City of Windsor set to expand 311 services
The City of Windsor is set to expand its 311 service to help support residents and businesses who come across issues affected by homelessness.
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Wheatley area following treatment plant fire
Chatham-Kent Public Health has lifted a boil water advisory that has been in effect for weeks following a fire at the Wheatley water treatment plant.
Barrie
-
YMCA closing in on deal with City of Barrie for new facility location
After a years-long search, a major community stakeholder may be finding its new home in Barrie.
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Suspects wanted for pouring gasoline on driveway and damaging cars at Barrie home
Police in Barrie are investigating after two suspects allegedly damaged cars, spray-painted private property and attempted to set a fire at a residence.
-
Woman says 'system failed' her family in Collingwood man's murder case
Jamie-Lynn Brennan left the Barrie courthouse frustrated on Wednesday, accusing the police of not doing enough to prevent the death of her uncle despite her multiple calls for help.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic Manitoulin Island ferry being towed away for recycling
A historic ferry that has been moored on Manitoulin Island for nearly 50 years after being decommissioned in 1974 is being towed away Wednesday to be recycled and there is mixed reaction from residents.
-
Timmins police investigating fatal parking lot explosion
An explosion that killed one person in a hotel parking lot in Timmins on Tuesday night is under investigation and has displaced several people.
-
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Ottawa
-
Ontario 'asking questions' about Ottawa clinic charging membership fee, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says the Ontario government and Ministry of Health will shut down any clinic charging for services covered by OHIP, as a clinic in Ottawa's south end is under scrutiny for charging a $400 membership fee to access a nurse practitioner.
-
Condo sales drop in Ottawa
A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.
-
Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager
The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
-
SZA postpones Toronto concert minutes before doors open due to illness
SZA has cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute due to illness.
-
Memo leaked by NDP shows Ontario government knew urban boundary changes were contentious
The Ontario PCs knew they may be blasted about a lack of Indigenous consultation and third-party involvement when they decided to alter the urban boundaries of six municipalities, according to internal documents.
Montreal
-
Quebec police arrest 4 students after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
Some Montreal residents can expect steep tax bill increases
Montrealers can expect to see a bump on their next tax bill as many boroughs are raising their local taxes, blaming inflation and the rising costs of contracts.
-
13 charged after investigation into 'grandparent scam' targeting seniors in the U.S.
A task force headed by Quebec provincial police is targeting a criminal organization specializing in 'grandparent' fraud, preying predominately on elderly people in the United States.
Atlantic
-
How tropical storm Philippe will impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The official forecast cone issued for tropical storm Philippe by the U.S. National Hurricane Center shifted significantly to the west on Wednesday.
-
‘This is an abuse of power’: Saint John councillors say suspensions due to support of striking city employees
Saint John city councillors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris say they’re facing “punishment” for their support of city hall employees on strike.
-
Cost of groceries puts damper on Thanksgiving
According to Dalhousie University food distribution professor Sylvain Charlebois, this year’s Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot more expensive than last year.
Winnipeg
-
What Wab Kinew has planned for health-care, homelessness and the landfill search
One day after Wab Kinew’s historic win, the premier designate spoke to the media about his plans for health-care, homelessness and searching the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Manitoba Tory cabinet minister denounces right-wing pivot in election campaign
A Manitoba cabinet minister defeated in Tuesday's provincial election says the Progressive Conservative party she has served for years took a hard-right pivot during the election campaign, and now needs to address an identity crisis.
-
Storms, firewall issues cause Manitoba election day delays
Thunderstorms and website issues threw a series of curve balls at polling officials during Tuesday’s provincial election, the first to see the introduction of new technology meant to reduce lineups and get results faster.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by CTrain near Chinook Station
A pedestrian was struck by a CTrain near Chinook Station on Wednesday evening.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
-
Lethbridge police investigate alleged sexual assault involving high school football players
Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a 16-year-old student at a Lethbridge high school.
Edmonton
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton restaurant worker robbed at gunpoint
Police in Edmonton asked for help Wednesday to identify a man who robbed a restaurant with a silver handgun six months earlier.
-
Resident made several crosswalk complaints to city before fatal pedestrian crash
Residents of a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood say they were asking for signals at an area crosswalk even before a senior died on Tuesday.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
Vancouver
-
'Well done, Rick. We love you': Fallen B.C. RCMP officer remembered at regimental funeral
Thousands gathered to pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien at a regimental funeral Wednesday, remembering the former teacher for his humour, compassion and dedication to public service.
-
'We can not continue to just warehouse our seniors in shelters': Growing homeless crisis sees more seniors with nowhere to live
Joseph Doran never imagined he'd retire from a lifetime of working and – at 86 years old – end up in a homeless shelter.
-
Vancouver councillors vote unanimously to review future of city’s 'view cones'
Vancouver’s skyline could look much different in the future, as councillors agree to review the future of the city’s “view cones.”