MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Both Middlesex-London and Elgin-Oxford have dropped back into single-digit COVID-19 case counts Tuesday.

It is the second day of single-digit counts for Middlesex-London after a nearly week-long run of double-digit cases that included the area’s highest ever one-day total.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting just three new cases Tuesday, bringing the area’s cumulative total to 1,370, with 1,199 resolved and 63 deaths leaving 108 active cases.

There are no active outbreaks at seniors’ facilities. The only ongoing outbreaks are in two units at the London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital, though there are other cases within the hospital group.

There are not outbreaks in area schools and no new cases were reported on Monday, with the total number of school-related cases currently at 38.

Southwestern Public Health, which reported double-digit cases two of the last three days, has also dropped back into single-digit counts with seven cases reported Tuesday.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – seven new, 63 active, 455 total, 387 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 34 active, 596 total, 525 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, eight active, 387 total, 355 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 34 active, 224 total, 190 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, 64 active, 248 total, 171 resolved, 13 deaths

Four new deaths were reported by Huron Perth Public Health late Monday, all connected to an ongoing outbreak at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home in Stratford, now the deadliest outbreak in the region.

Across the province, 1,249 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported Tuesday.