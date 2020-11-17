WINGHAM, ONT. -- Since Saturday, a total of 25 residents of Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home in Stratford, Ont. have been removed from the home, which is at the centre of Huron-Perth’s worst COVID-19 outbreak.

Eight Cedarcroft residents have died since the outbreak began in late October and 44, which is more than half the residents, have contracted the virus, as have 18 staff members, or one-third of Cedarcroft’s care team.

On Friday, Cedarcroft acknowledged they could no longer properly care for the remaining residents with their dwindling staff members.

The Local Health Integration Network stepped in, transferring 25 residents to date, to hospital beds in Stratford, Woodstock, Ingersoll, Goderich and Wingham. It’s expected more residents may need to be moved to hospital.

Two outside doctors are evaluating Cedarcroft residents' health to see who can stay, and who should be transferred elsewhere.

After adding 20 new cases over the weekend, Huron-Perth, including Cedarcroft, added no new cases Tuesday.

There are still 64 active cases in Huron-Perth, a drop from 72 active cases on Monday.