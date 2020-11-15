STRATFORD, ONT -- There are now 42 residents and 18 staff at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home in Stratford that have tested Covid positive. That is half the residents and 1/3 of the staff.

To try and break the spread of the outbreak, and give Cedarcroft residents proper staffing, 10 residents have been moved to area hospitals with more expected to be moved in the coming days.

Five of those residents are Covid positive and five are not Covid positive. Hospitals in Stratford, Ingersoll, Woodstock, Goderich, and Wingham have accepted Cedarcroft residents, so far. The Huron-Perth Health Unit would not specify what clients were sent to which hospitals.

Two doctors from Huron-Perth have been deployed to Cedarcroft to evaluate, what residents need to be moved and what residents can stay. A 24-hour hotline has also been set up by Cedarcroft for family members to call to find out what’s happening with their loved ones.

A 3rd round of prevalence testing of all Cedarcroft residents and staff, will begin tomorrow.

We’ll have more on this story throughout the day, including reaction to the situation from family members of Cedarcroft residents.