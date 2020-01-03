LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police in Norfolk County have charged a 25-year-old man after a road rage incident on New Year's Eve.

Officers were called to investigate after an incident that happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an address on Queensway West in Simcoe, Ont.

According to officials, the driver of a pickup approached another vehicle about that driver's action and there was a verbal confrontation.

That confrontation then turned physical.

As a result, a 25-year-old Norfolk County man is facing one count of assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.