

CTV London





A Special Weather Statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Elgin County and regions near Lake Erie due to expected heavy rain.

Rain from an approaching low pressure system will impact areas near Lake Erie beginning today.

Amounts are expected to be highly variable with this weather system with rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm possible.

Ponding of water in low-lying areas may occur.

Special Weather Statements are also in effect for Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Norfolk County.