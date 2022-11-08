'Significant' gas leak forces evacuations in south London

Multiple homes were evacuated Tuesday morning in south London, Ont. after construction crews struck a natural gas line.

The rupture caused what firefighters at the scene called a “significant leak,” but there was no wider danger to the public.

A firefighter told CTV News London five homes were evacuated as a precaution.

They said a contractor hit the main feeder line to the neighbourhood, and Enbridge crews were there to repair it.

Multiple police vehicles were also at the scene.

As of 11:30 a.m., fire crews had cleared the area, leaving it in Enbridge’s control.

Before leaving, a fire official said it would be up to Enbridge to determine when residents could return to their homes.

In a statement to CTV News London Tuesday afternoon, a representative with Enbridge said the gas in the area has been shut off, and was therefore safe for the residents to return to their homes.

Enbridge added that repairs are underway and expected to be complete within the hour.