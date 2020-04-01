WINGHAM, ONT. -- Just days after having to close her restaurant, the Jam Jar Pub and Eatery, due to concerns over physical distancing, Maddy Miller got a call about some local seniors in need of some help.

About 20 seniors at the Highland Apartments in Brussels, Ont. who usually got their meals from the nearby Huronlea Long Term Care Home, weren’t able to due to concerns over COVID-19.

Miller couldn’t let them go hungry, so she stepped up.

Since March 14, she’s been making up meals from her leftover stock for the seniors and delivering them to their door.

“As long as it doesn’t go to waste. I have a resource that I can use, that’s just what we’re doing right now, because it also helps keep me sane,” she says.

She says small businesses will suffer during this COVID-19 crisis, and she doesn’t know what the future holds for her little restaurant, but for right now, she’s helping where she can.

“As long as I have hydro and gas, I can cook,” she says.

