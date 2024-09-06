Showers, thunderstorms and a sharp drop in the temperature

We can expect a sharp temperature change in the region on Friday as a cold front moves through.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area, according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison..

"There is the potential for 10-15mm [of rain] if we get under one of these heavier thunderstorms," she said. "As the cold front moves off to the east and the air comes in from the north west behind the front, it will generate lake-effect showers downwind of Lake Huron."

By the noon hour in the London area on Friday, the temperature will peak around 19 C with the temperature dropping to 13 C on Saturday.

"Around 20 C on Sunday, mainly sunny with lots of sunshine on Monday and then temperatures recover," said Atchison.

The normal high for this time of year is around 23 C and the low around 12 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 20. Humidex 27.

Friday Night: Showers. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low 11.

Saturday: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14.

Sunday: Sunny. High 20.

Monday: Sunny. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.