Showers on tap this weekend for London, Ont. and region

Following a week of warm temperatures and sunny skies, a low pressure system moving from the United States will bring showers to the London region this weekend.

Rain fell through the early morning hours Friday and more precipitation is expected.

According to CTV London meteorologist Julie Atchison, residents can expect to see spotty showers on and off Friday and Saturday, with Sunday looking perhaps like the best day out of the three.

Here's how your weekend breaks down

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 28. Friday night 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 32. Low 17.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.