Showers on tap this weekend for London, Ont. and region

People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas as the rain falls during an autumn raining day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) People shelter from the rain under their umbrellas as the rain falls during an autumn raining day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver