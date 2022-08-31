Should pets be allowed on London Transit buses?

An LTC bus passes by a dog park in London, Ont. The city’s transit commission has ordered its staff to study the pro and cons of allowing pets on buses. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London). An LTC bus passes by a dog park in London, Ont. The city’s transit commission has ordered its staff to study the pro and cons of allowing pets on buses. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London).

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver