Should pets be allowed on London Transit buses?

Allowing pets on buses in London, Ont. has not been ruled out by the London Transit Commission (LTC).

Currently, service animals, which are used to aid people with disabilities, are permitted on LTC buses, whereas household pets are not.

On Wednesday, commission members asked staff to look at the policies of other transit authorities and will look and the pros and cons of allowing pets onboard.

At a city dog park, Chris Harvey stated he would be happy to see pets on LTC buses.

“I think it’s a great idea. Pets are part of a family, just like everybody else. And, if they behave, they should definitely be allowed on public transit,” he says.

The decision to order a staff report comes after London resident AnnaMaria Valastro spoke to commission members via telephone and argued that low-income pet owners are not given the option to travel with their pets.

“I think people just take it for granted that they can just move around in their vehicles and take their pets, their cat, their dog to the dog park. But, if you are low income you can’t really do that, unless you take public transit,” she argued.

Valastro also pointed to Vancouver and Montreal where pets on public transit are currently being implemented or considered.

Still, some commission members raised questions about the types of pets allowed.

And member Tariq Khan, who brought forth the motion to order the staff report, worries bus drivers may be put in a difficult position if pets misbehave.

“Making our operator the decision maker, yes, I see there maybe a problem,” he says.

Back at the dog park, Preston Waller worries space on buses would be limited if pets started to board.

“I feel like that would be very problematic. There is already not a lot of room on the bus,” he says.

But Harvey believes the time is coming to let Fido ride the bus, telling CTV News London, “It is crazy to think, in our lifetime, we could do that,” he says.

Although not entirely opposed to the idea, Waller figures other options are better suited for most people travelling with their pets.

“I feel like you’re just better off taking a cab or finding a friend [to drive]," he says.