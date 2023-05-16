Shooting in St. Thomas leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating after a person suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound following a disturbance at a St. Thomas, Ont. residence on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday police received multiple 9-1-1 calls in relation to a disturbance at a residence in the 300-block of Talbot Street.

Upon police arrival, a 24-year-old victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 39-year-old suspect from St. Thomas was identified, but that they fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. They were later apprehended on Hiawatha Street.

Upon arrest, police discovered the suspect was in possession of a loaded firearm.

Police remain on scene in the area of the 300-block of Talbot Street as the investigation continues, and ask the public to avoid the area for the time being.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.