LONDON
London

    • Highway 401 lane reopens following transport truck collision

    (Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    Both westbound lanes have reopened following a collision involving two transport trucks on Highway 401.

    The incident took place just east of Dorchester Road in Thames Centre.

    No injuries were reported. The Middlesex OPP thanks the public for their patience.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News