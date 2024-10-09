Highway 401 lane reopens following transport truck collision
Both westbound lanes have reopened following a collision involving two transport trucks on Highway 401.
The incident took place just east of Dorchester Road in Thames Centre.
No injuries were reported. The Middlesex OPP thanks the public for their patience.
