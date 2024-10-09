LONDON
London

    • $9,000 in drugs seized in North Middlesex

    Source: OPP West Region Communications/X. Source: OPP West Region Communications/X.
    Two people are facing charges after police seized around $9,000 in drugs in North Middlesex.

    On Oct. 3, police executed a search warrant at a home on Creamery Road.

    Just under $9,000 in illicit drugs and Canadian cash was seized.

    As a result, a 35-year-old North Middlesex man and a 48-year-old man of no fixed address are facing various drug related charges.

