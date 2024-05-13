'Shelter in place' in Plympton-Wyoming

Residents in an area of Plympton-Wyoming in Lambton County are being asked to shelter in place.

A notice from the town posted to social media said Enbridge Gas is in the area assessing a leak.

Residents bound by the county administration building to the north, Ketter Way to the east, Thames Street to the south, and Centennial Street to the west are advised to shelter-in-place

All people and pets are to be inside and stay inside until further notice and to close all windows and doors, and turn off heating and cooling systems

There is not an estimated time for when the leak will be resolved.

OPP are also on site to make sure nobody enters or leaves the controlled area.

More details will be provided as they become available.