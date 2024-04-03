Sharp drop in temperature expected Wednesday
Rain showers are expected to continue in Midwestern Ontario with temperatures tapering off before rising again this weekend.
“A Colorado-low [system is] moving through the area. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the risk for mixed precipitation,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Atchison said there is the potential for some snowfall Wednesday night across northern Grey and Bruce Counties. She said it’ll be warmer in the morning, but the temperature will be dropping off in the afternoon.
“Periods of rain expected, about 5-10 millimetres in London,” said Atchison. “North of London, though, rainfall amounts could top 20-25 millimetres.”
On Thursday, Atchison said the London region could even see some snowflakes, “Not expecting a lot of accumulation, however, we could see some flakes especially as we move through your Thursday evening.”
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Wednesday: Periods of rain. Rain or periods of drizzle early in the morning. Temperature falling to plus 4 in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of rain showers early in the evening. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries before morning. Temperature steady near plus 3.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
