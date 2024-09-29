Sexual assault and forcible confinement charges laid in Windsor

Two suspects have been arrested by Windsor Police in connection with an incident involving sexual assault and forcible confinement.

On Thursday morning, officers from the City Centre Patrol encountered a distraught victim who had just been sexually assaulted by two men, one of whom prevented her from leaving her residence.

Officers located and arrested the suspects.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement, and a 45-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault.