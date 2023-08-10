Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for all regions
A previously issued severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted for all of southern Ontario as of early Thursday evening.
Environment Canada dropped the watch for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton Elgin, and Oxford counties earlier in the afternoon.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent of showers developing early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this evening. Fod patches overnight. Low 12.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Sunday: Sunny. High 23.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Here's what you need to know about the new Omicron variant in Waterloo Region
The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.
BlackBerry research suggests majority of organizations considering ban on generative AI
As artificial intelligence (AI) advances rapidly, it seems companies are taking steps to slow it down.
'It is absolutely atrocious': Advocates call for action as Pride flag thefts continue in Norwich
LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township want to see action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier this week.
WATCH | Video vindicates Windsorite charged with being at the Ambassador Bridge blockade
The Democracy Fund has released video to CTV News that shows protestor Eric Lemmon’s perspective on the police enforcement on Feb. 13, 2022.
Two suspects wanted for vandalising construction zones
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in connection to a vandalism investigation.
Retirees don't want to be forgotten as negotiations with Detroit's Big Three opens
Over 18,000 autoworkers are affected by the current round of bargaining. Those demands were presented during the official handshakes Thursday with the Detroit Big Three.
Boots & Hearts music festival kicks off in Oro-Medonte
Crews spent this afternoon putting the finishing touches on what is set to be one of the biggest Boots and Hearts festivals ever.
Bradford transportation company breaks ground on 1.1 million square foot business park
The Highlight Motor Group officially broke ground in Bradford Thursday on what will eventually become a 1.1 million square foot business park.
Accused human trafficker Lauriston Maloney remains in jail; awaiting bail hearing
Convicted sex offender Lauriston Maloney remains behind bars awaiting a bail hearing one day after his wife was released from custody and bailed out at the Barrie Courthouse.
As strike continues, incident on the picket line in Cochrane under investigation
CUPE members who work for the Town of Cochrane are on strike – it began 11 days ago. Members say a grader operator tried to break their line at Commando Lake Park putting some of their members in harm's way.
Abuse victims from northern Ont. to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
Northern Ont. woman tries to claim $70M lotto ticket
A 33-year-old North Bay woman is facing charges after the OPP and Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario received information from the OLG regarding their own suspicious win investigation regarding a $70 million Lotto Max ticket.
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Planned closure of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa for construction cancelled this weekend
The partial closure of a section of Highway 417 in central Ottawa for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge has been cancelled this weekend.
BREAKING | Man pushed at Toronto subway station dies in hospital weeks after attack
A 69-year-old man who was pushed to the ground at a downtown Toronto subway station last month has died in the hospital, police say.
Toronto doctor among 12 arrested after police dismantle 2 fentanyl 'super labs'
Hamilton police have laid charges against 12 individuals, including a physician from Toronto, following a nearly two-year-long drug investigation that led to the dismantling of a large-scale producer of illegal fentanyl.
OPP officer wrongfully arrested in Wayne Gretzky hockey stick theft files $6M lawsuit
A long-time OPP officer is suing the Brantford Police Service (BPS) along with several of its officers after she said that she was falsely accused of stealing a signed hockey stick that Wayne Gretzky reportedly used to practice with in the backyard of his childhood home.
Crash with Montreal police car caught on camera after man allegedly kidnapped, tortured
A man is recovering in hospital after an alleged kidnapping in the Plateau neighbourhood left him with severe injuries that show signs of torture, say Montreal police.
Quebec's only LGBTQ2S+ library gets $5,000 donation
Stepping inside the Open Book Library, it looks and sounds like any other public library, but upon a closer look, a theme emerges.
Montreal researchers put ChatGPT to the test, tell scientists to beware
Scientists who rely on artificial intelligence when they write their research papers could wind up spreading misinformation, according to a new Montreal study that looked at the quality and accuracy of information specifically from ChatGPT.
UPEI issues apology, releases two women who accused former school president of sexual harassment from NDAs
The University of Prince Edward Island has released two women who accused the former school president of sexual harassment from non-disclosure agreements, and issued a public apology Thursday.
Independent review needed of N.S. flooding preparedness and response, says opposition
Opposition politicians and the mayor of a Nova Scotia municipality devastated by floods say the province should order an external review of the response to the recent disaster.
Motorcycle driver suffers life-threatening injuries after a Thursday crash: Halifax police
A motorcycle driver is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Halifax, police say.
Referendum being organized to determine desire for Sio Silica plant in Manitoba
A group of rural Manitoba residents, including two town councillors, is starting their own effort to determine the future of a silica plant in their region.
EG.5 COVID-19 variant detected in Manitoba
A COVID-19 variant that has recently emerged has been detected in Manitoba.
Derailed train car crashes into overpass in Brandon: police
A derailed train car crashed into an overpass in Brandon in the early morning hours of Thursday
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires
A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.
ASIRT investigating after Medicine Hat man dies following standoff with police
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man died in hospital this weekend following a standoff with Medicine Hat police.
Gas prices are going up, and we may be waiting a while for an Alberta reprieve
The cost to fuel up in Calgary is set to climb this week, and there are signs prices could stay high well into the autumn.
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
Edmonton Folk Music Festival crews scramble to sop up site after heavy rain
Rain, shine or boggy conditions, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival will go on.
'It's all gone': Travellers fleeing deadly Maui wildfires arrive at Vancouver airport
Relieved travellers arrived at the Vancouver airport Thursday after fleeing from the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui.
B.C. man sentenced for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl
A B.C. man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl and shared video of the attack on Snapchat has been sentenced to three years in prison.
B.C. wastewater showing increases in COVID-19 concentrations as new variant spreads
For the first time in months, weekly wastewater data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows increasing concentrations of COVID-19 at most monitored treatment plants around the province.