Severe thunderstorm warning issued for much of southwestern Ontario
A cold front blowing across southern Ontario this afternoon and evening is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some regions, and severe thunderstorm warnings for some areas.
The severe thunderstorm watch extends along most of the coast, with strong wind gusts and heavy rain expected, small hail is possible, and the threat of a tornado “cannot be ruled out,” according to Environment Canada.
Heavy downpours are also likely to cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.
London, Huron County, Middlesex and Sarnia are under a severe thunderstorm warning, with more severe conditions expected. Wind gusts in the region are expected to reach up to 90 km/h, with up to nickel sized hail possible.
