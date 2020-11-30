LONDON, ONT. -- Herbert Hildebrandt is the latest person in southwestern Ontario to be charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The son of controversial Aylmer, Ont. pastor Henry Hildebrandt was ticketed by Aylmer Police Monday morning .

"They came to my office this morning, asked for me to buzz them in, and they served me with a court summons," says Herbert Hildebrandt , who was one of about 2000 people attending the 'Freedom March' on November 7, 2020.

"The summons says I failed to abide by Reopening Ontario Act or follow an emergency order," says Herbert who acted as security and traffic control during the march into Aylmer on Talbot Street.

"Verbally the officer said that because I was participating in the rally, that's why I was charged. We know the organizer was Kimberly Neudorf, that's why she was charged.

"I did not organize the rally, so they referenced the act that says also you cannot attend any event over 100 persons."

Aylmer Police believe differently.

"He certainly participated in the organization," says Zvonko Horvat, Aylmer police chief.

"Following a review of evidence, we felt a charge was warranted."

The charge comes three days after Henry posted a video on Facebook showing London police officers arriving at Henry Hildebrandt's home and issuing him a ticket for participating in a London rally on November 21.

In that video, Herbert questions the officers if they are 'treating people differently' and states that 'I was there'.

Three days later, he was charged.

"I don't regret it," says Herbert.

"I was pointing out inconsistences. There is a lot of baying for blood on the side of the public, and the only tool they have right now is intimidation."

During Sunday's service at the Church of God in Aylmer, pastor Hildebrandt was seen holding up his summons and preaching to his congregants.

All of them are outside their vehicles in a large gathering, however Chief Horvat says they have not had any complaints from the public about the gathering.

Hildebrant read his ticket stating that he is required to show up in court on Feb. 22, 2021.

"There is no amount on this ticket, so the judge will decide what the pastor should be charged for preaching in Canada," shouted Henry Hildebrant

"If you charge me make it worthwhile. Give me the maximum, don't play with $5000."

It will now be up to the courts to decide the punishment for people in Chatham, London, Aylmer and St. Thomas who have all been charged.

"I am resolute that what we are doing is constitutional," says Herbert.

"The law is on our side, the emergency orders are not. That will be tested in court. Is the charter of Rights what we think it is, or is it now what they say it is?"

Herbert Hildebrandt is required to appear in court on Jan. 14, 2021.