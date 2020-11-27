LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a controversial Aylmer pastor after he attended Sunday's 'Freedom Rally' in Victoria Park.

Henry Hildebrandt, 57, has been charged with participating in an outdoor gathering which exceeded 25 people, in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act.

On Friday, Hildebrandt posted a video to social media in which London police officers attended his home and handed him the ticket and summons.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Feb. 22, 2021.

In the video, Hildebrandt said he intends to "do nothing" with the ticket.

On Sunday, roughly 200 people attended the rally in London to voice their displeasure with government COVID-19 protocols.

On Wednesday, police announced they had charged three London women as organziers of the event.