Advertisement
Serious injuries reported after stabbing in Sarnia
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Sarnia police are investigating a stabbing in the area of Euphemia Street and Davis Street on Oct. 3, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)
Share:
One person has been arrested following a stabbing in Sarnia
According to police, it happened in the 100 block of Euphemia Street near Davis Street on Tuesday morning.
The victim is reported to be in serious but stable condition.
Officers are expected to be near the scene for some time.
More details will be released when they become available.
RELATED IMAGES